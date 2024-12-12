He was on track to be an all-star, then suddenly this pain: Franz Wagner was out of the best NBA season of his young career with a complicated abdominal muscle injury. He reports on how to deal with this setback – and comes up with a plan.

Man’s greatest freedom lies in how he reacts to things that happen in his life. Professional basketball player Franz Wagner could therefore pull the hood of his Orlando Magic sweater over his head and complain about how bad it all is for him: this terribly complicated abdominal muscle injury, which means he doesn’t know when he will be able to play again this season.