Hamas: “Our position by agreement is ceasefire and IDF withdrawal, no steps backwards”

Hamas refuses to “back down” and remains on its March 14 position on a possible Gaza truce deal even as it agreed to send a delegation to renewed talks in Cairo this weekend. The militiamen reiterate that its conditions are “a permanent ceasefire, the withdrawal of the army from Gaza, the return of displaced people, freedom of movement and a serious prisoner exchange agreement”.

Al Jazeera: Hamas delegation in Cairo tomorrow for negotiations

Tomorrow a Hamas delegation will travel to Cairo, Egypt, for negotiations on a ceasefire and hostage release agreement with Israel. This is what a source from the Palestinian movement revealed to the broadcaster Al Jazeera, who reports that in the last few hours intense contacts have taken place between the leader of Hamas, Haniyeh, and the mediators to resume talks. Haniyeh assured mediators that any round of negotiations must begin on the basis of a permanent ceasefire, with the full withdrawal of the Israeli army and the unconditional return of displaced Palestinians.

Iran: “Revenge against Israel is inevitable, we will decide how and when”

“The Israeli attack will not go unanswered. Iran's revenge is inevitable and Tehran will decide how and when to carry out the retaliatory operation.” This was stated by the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Mohammad Bagheri, quoted by'Irna. “The recent Israeli attack on the Iranian consulate in the Syrian capital, Damascus, is a sort of madness and represents the suicide of the Zionist regime”, assured Bagheri, during the funeral in Isfahan of one of the two senior officers killed, Mohmmad Reza Zahedi , commander of an elite Guardian unit responsible for Iran's external operations.

NYT: Iranian forces on high alert for attack on Israel

Iran has placed all of its armed forces “on high alert” after making the decision to “directly respond” to Israel for the April 1 attack on Damascus “to create deterrence”. The New York Times reports, citing two Iranian officials who requested anonymity.

Iran to USA: stay away from Israel so you don't get hurt

Tehran “warned the American leadership in a written message not to let itself be dragged into the trap set by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu”, which could provoke a direct conflict between the United States and Iran: the deputy head of the office wrote this last night on Iranian presidential candidate, Mohammad Jamshidi. The message stressed: “Stay away (from Israel), so you won't get hurt,” Jamshidi continued, adding: “In response, the United States asked Tehran not to target American facilities.”