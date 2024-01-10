The world of football still mourns the departure of Franz Beckenbauerone of the legends of this sport and the greatest figure of German football, who died last Monday, at the age of 78.

His last public appearance had been on January 6 of last year and from then on, his condition was unknown until the newspaper Bild revealed some details of what his last days were like.

“He was bedridden, could barely speak, and his wife Heidi held his hand,” the diary described, reconstructing the Kaiser's final moments.

He also reports that Franz lost a lot of weight and was under the constant care of two nurses. Until he “lost the will to live.”

The former defender had undergone two heart operations and, in additionalso managed to overcome an ocular infarction that left him blind in his right eye.

Franz Beckenbauer, former German player.

He died at his home in Salzsburg surrounded by his family. Furthermore, his third wife, Heidi, was the one who held his hand on the last day of his life and said goodbye.

“And when I once asked Franz what happiness means to him, he replied: 'Family! I was barely able to experience the childhood of my three oldest children. I was a professional footballer and was constantly on the move. Now that's different. “I have been a conscious witness to the development of Joel and Francesca,” says the German newspaper.

The funeral

'Kaiser' Beckenbauer dies at 78 years of age Photo:

Beckenbauer will be buried in the coming days in an intimate and family ceremony, according to information from the newspaper “Bild.” The same newspaper says that the cemetery where Beckenbauer will be buried is unknown but speculates that it may be the Perlacher Forst in Munich.

Stephan Beckenbauer, son of the “Kaiser”, is buried in that cemetery, who died in 2015 at the age of 46 as a result of a head tumor. Meanwhile, Bayern and the German Football Federation (DFB) are proposing various types of tribute, the form of which has not yet been determined.

SPORTS

More sports news