Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 01/10/2024 – 22:23

The governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), stated, in a video posted yesterday on his social networks, that he formalized a stable union with his boyfriend, the doctor from Espírito Santo Thalis Bolzan, at the end of last year.

Leite also said that he intends, in the future, to organize a “very simple” celebration because “he cannot afford a wedding party right now”. “Wedding is a very expensive business and I can’t afford a wedding party right now. I know there were already people wanting to buy clothes. Thalis and I got married last year, we signed the declaration of stable union. In due course, we will have a party, but it will be very simple,” she explained.

After entering into a stable union with Thalis Bolzan, aged 30, the governor from Rio Grande do Sul enjoyed his honeymoon in Trancoso, Bahia. The couple posted numerous photos of the trip on social media.

The country's first openly LGBT+ governor, Leite has admitted his relationship with Thalis Bolzan since making his sexual orientation public in July 2021.

At the inauguration ceremony for his second term, the governor took his companion, who is called the “first gentleman”. “Thalis understands how much public life demands of us, and also encourages me and gives me strength to move forward”, said Leite in January last year.

The information is from the newspaper The State of S. Paulo.