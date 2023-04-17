Season 10 of “Al fondo hay sitio” has managed to capture the attention of viewers, who do not miss a single occurrence of the Gonzales. One of the new characters that they introduced in this new stage was Christopher Montalbanson of Diego MontalbanAlessia’s twin brother and Macarena’s nephew.

Franco Pennano He is in charge of giving life to the young man from high society who has a crush on July, ‘Charito’s’ niece. Due to the good reception of the character, fans of the series are more aware than ever of the young actor who is quite active on social networks.

How old is Franco Pennano?

Pennano was born in Lima into a family of artists. Her two sisters are also part of the entertainment world: Fiorella is an actress and producer, while Isza is a singer. On the other hand, he is the cousin of Karina Jordán, a renowned national interpreter.

Franco was born on October 17, 1997, which is why, as of today, he is 25 years old, although in the following months he will celebrate his 26th birthday.

What else does Franco Pennano do apart from acting?

Getting under the skin of different characters is not the only thing that excites Franco Pennano, as music also makes his heart race. He plays the piano and the guitar and also composes songs. In an interview on Jimmy Show TV, in March 2022, he revealed that he was working on a single, which he planned to release under a pseudonym.

And not only that, but thanks to his growing popularity, he is taking his role as an influencer on social networks more seriously. “Are you an influencer? I get asked that question a lot. Yes, it comes with the job and one is obliged to upload their stories. You find your artistic atmosphere within what you know, happily you upload content that you want ”, he declared in an interview with América Televisión.

Finally, his physical appearance has allowed him to venture into the world of modeling and he has currently been chosen as the face of some important brands, such as adidas and falabella.