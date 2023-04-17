On the night of this Sunday, April 16, the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali had to be suspended. The reason? Paisa team fans carried out excesses at home, at Atanasio Girardot himself, and the balance was 89 people injured.

The country was shocked by this behavior that tarnishes the celebration of the sport most loved by Colombians, while Dimayor condemned what happened: “The subject goes beyond sports and football and becomes a purely criminal subject”assured its president Fernando Jaramillo.

Well, this morning W Radius got to know several audios that compromise Nacional fans, since they would be admitting that everything was orchestrated by themselves.

According to a man, whose identity is not clear, they would be dissatisfied after he informed them that they would no longer have courtesy tickets: “Courtesy they are no longer going to give, they are not going to pay anything, they basically cut everything off with the bar,” so They had a meeting to define how to proceed.

Felipe Muñoz, recognized leader of the bar, is even mentioned.

Felipe Muñoz, leader of Los del Sur, Atlético Nacional bar. Photo: Instagram: @pipe3dc / Courtesy

On Sunday the return will be very hot, we will be at the barra brava

Thus, they would have decided to place themselves in ‘low’ on Sunday “almost on the railings to throw one onto the field,” says the man. There they would start what they called ‘a cold war’. However, it is clear that it escalated to such a point that violent acts resulted.

They already predicted it: “If we have to get into the hijue ****, we get in. If we have to take each other with the tombos, we take each other. We have authorization for everything. On Sunday the return will be very hot, we will be at the barra brava ” .

For now, and before the announcement by the mayor of Medellín to no longer lend the stadium to Nacionalits president Mauricio Navarro said that they would seek to play in stadiums outside of Medellín or, if that is the case, outside the country.

