Francisco Mosquera, gold and silver for Colombia in the Weightlifting World Cup

Francisco Mosquera won gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Championship in Bogotá.
He won the total and was second in clean and jerk in the 67 kg category.
December 9, 2022, 08:10 PM
Colombia continues reaping medals in the Weightlifting World Cup of Bogotá and this Friday the turn was for Francisco Mosquera, who achieved gold and silver in the 67 kilos.
Born on April 1, 1992, this weightlifter from Cartagena achieved silver in clean and jerk by lifting the crowbar with 182 kilos. First place went to Yusuf Genc, who lifted the same weight.
In the start, the Colombian gave up the bronze to the Thai Weerafon Wichuma, by lifting 143 kilograms, but was close to the dispute for the medals.
Colombia 🇨🇴 has a new world champion in weightlifting 🏋🏾!
Francisco Mosquera in the 67 kg division, achieved gold 🥇 in the total and silver 🥈 in the clean and jerk. pic.twitter.com/MMHe4QBsvN
— Juan Sebastián Navarrete V. (@juanse_91) December 9, 2022
Mosquera’s effort to secure the gold
Mosquera’s last attempt in the clean and jerk was fatal, since he was the only one in the competition and the hard challenge was to reach 182 to go for gold in total and he did it with 325 kilos.
‘Pacho’ Mosquera had won the gold medal in total at the World Cup in Anaheim, United States, in 2017.
The Olympics have not been for him, because in 2016 he broke his Achilles tendon ten days before the competition and for Tokyo 2020 he was not in the selection, which only had five athletes.
With these two medals, the Colombian delegation has a booty of three golds, the same number of silvers and six bronzes, a board that China dominates with 7 golds, two second places and four bronzes.
SPORTS
December 9, 2022, 08:10 PM
