Saturday, December 10, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Francisco Mosquera, gold and silver for Colombia in the Weightlifting World Cup

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 10, 2022
in Sports
0


close

Francisco Mosquera

Francisco Mosquera won gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Championship in Bogotá.

Francisco Mosquera achieved gold and silver in the Weightlifting World Cup, in Bogotá.

He won the total and was second in clean and jerk in the 67 kg category.

Colombia continues reaping medals in the Weightlifting World Cup of Bogotá and this Friday the turn was for Francisco Mosquera, who achieved gold and silver in the 67 kilos.

Born on April 1, 1992, this weightlifter from Cartagena achieved silver in clean and jerk by lifting the crowbar with 182 kilos. First place went to Yusuf Genc, ​​who lifted the same weight.

See also  Real Madrid vs Inter Milan: schedule, TV transmission channel, online streaming and possible line-ups

In the start, the Colombian gave up the bronze to the Thai Weerafon Wichuma, by lifting 143 kilograms, but was close to the dispute for the medals.

Mosquera’s effort to secure the gold

Mosquera’s last attempt in the clean and jerk was fatal, since he was the only one in the competition and the hard challenge was to reach 182 to go for gold in total and he did it with 325 kilos.

‘Pacho’ Mosquera had won the gold medal in total at the World Cup in Anaheim, United States, in 2017.

The Olympics have not been for him, because in 2016 he broke his Achilles tendon ten days before the competition and for Tokyo 2020 he was not in the selection, which only had five athletes.

See also  Top scorers in UEFA Champions League history

With these two medals, the Colombian delegation has a booty of three golds, the same number of silvers and six bronzes, a board that China dominates with 7 golds, two second places and four bronzes.

SPORTS

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Francisco #Mosquera #gold #silver #Colombia #Weightlifting #World #Cup

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Match form: The Orange ends cracker against Argentina with ten men after red Denzel Dumfries

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result