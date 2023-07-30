The ‘Melón de Oro 2023’ award for the most complete cantaor went to Francisco Javier Heredia Hernández after a tough final in which he was accompanied on guitar by Antonio Carrión. With his cante por soleá, tientos and granaína y media he managed to convince the Ferreño jury with an artistic proposal worthy of representing a festival of the category of Lo Ferro.

The ‘Molino de Lo Ferro’ award for the best sung ferreña went to José Antonio Romero Pérez from Cádiz with the toque of Antonio Fernández «El Torero». Ferreña, tientos and soleá were their bets for the assault.

In this way, the dream of two artists is fulfilled who, after passing the selection tests and the corresponding semifinals, have convinced the jury with their cantaoras forms and who, from today, «will have the noble task of defending the name of the Festival Internacional de Cante Flamenco de Lo Ferro that maintains an ascending rate of growth and prestige”, they affirm from the flamenco festival.

M.ª Ángeles Cruzado won the Cantes Básicos award.

Jesús Castilla Rey won the Cantes de Ritmo award.

Iván Segura Ruiz won the prize for Cantes from the Fandango.

The night also featured the ‘Flamenco On Fire’ Festival in Pamplona which, from the hands of its director, Mr. Arturo Fernández, collected the Lo Ferro Gold Medal, an award that for them is «an honor since the prizes that your colleagues give you are more worthy than those that other people who are not linked to what we could call fatigues give you.

The golden finishing touch to this 43rd edition of the Lo Ferro Festival was put on by its Flamenco Ballet, which offered the show “LOLA” to an audience “that once again filled the Ferreño summer venue and wrapped up both the contestants and the artistic cast of our ballet”, they explain from the organization of the contest.

The bailaoras and bailaores of Lo Ferro reviewed the life trajectory of «La Faraona» interpreting bulerías, tangos, bulerías por soleá, zambra, alegrías, caña, bulerías, sevillanas, rocieras and seguiriyas.

The 43rd edition of the Lo Ferro International Flamenco Singing Festival concludes on Sunday with the traditional Flamenco Mass that will be held at 8:30 p.m.