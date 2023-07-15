Saturday, July 15, 2023, 5:02 p.m.



Francisco Ibáñez, a key figure in Spanish comics, passed away this Saturday morning at the age of 87 in Barcelona, ​​the city where he was born in 1936. A fundamental figure in Spanish comics, he is the creator of such iconic characters as El botón Sacarino, Pepe Gotera and Otilio, Rompetechos and, above all, Mortadelo and Filemón. He had dedicated himself almost exclusively to this couple of wonderfully inept TIA spies in these last thirty years of his career.

«We say goodbye to the most important figure in Spanish comics. He leaves us the enormous legacy of his lucidity, sense of humor and more than 50,000 pages with memorable characters that have made a large number of readers happy”, highlighted the editorial Penguin Spain on its social networks about the cartoonist, who had recently published a new book from his spy couple focused on the Basketball World Cup.