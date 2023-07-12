Sentenced to 5 years with the abbreviated procedure for aggravated road homicide the 24-year-old who on 19 October overwhelmed and killed 18-year-old Francesco Valdiserri in Rome.

The Gup of Rome Valerio Savio established it. The girl is charged with aggravated vehicular homicide because she was driving with a blood alcohol level three times higher than allowed. Rome prosecutor Erminio Amelio today asked for a sentence of 4 and a half years.