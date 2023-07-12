The economy | Inflation slowed to three percent in the United States

Core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank and economists, was 4.8 percent in June.

Consumer prices inflation slowed again in the United States.

According to data published by the Ministry of Labor on Wednesday, the inflation rate was 3.0 percent in June, compared to 4.0 percent in May. From the previous month, inflation accelerated by 0.2 percent.

Energy became cheaper by 16.7 percent compared to the same time last year, but food became more expensive by 5.7 percent, services by 6.2 percent and housing by 7.8 percent.

Core inflation, closely monitored by the central bank and economists, was 4.8 percent in June, while it was 5.3 percent in May.

Core inflation is an important measure because the impact of sensitively changing energy and food on consumer prices has been removed from it. It tells better about the wide range of inflation.

In mid-June, the US central bank stopped tightening monetary policy. Recently, the members of the open market committee, which decides on the central bank’s monetary policy, have hinted that it is worth continuing to raise the key interest rate. The main concern is that core inflation is still relatively fast.

In order to tame the rapid inflation, the central bank has tightened monetary policy ten times in just over a year. It has also resorted to an exceptionally large interest rate hike of 0.75 percentage points.

The central bank according to the price stability objective, inflation should be two percent on average over a long period of time.

Interest rate hikes start to slow down the rate of inflation usually after six months and reach their full effect typically over a year.

The main reasons for the rapid inflation have been supply bottlenecks, the generous fiscal stimulus that increased the imbalance between supply and demand, and the high cost of energy following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.