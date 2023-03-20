On the occasion of an interview given to Turquoiseradio broadcast by radio Cusano campus, Francesco Chiofalo he returned to talk about the relationship between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Recently, Francesco Chiofalo was guest to Turquoise, radio broadcast of radio Cusano campus conducted by Turchesa Baracchi. During the interview emerged thesubject relating to the link between Antonella Fiordelisi and Edoardo Donnamaria born to the intent of the house of Big Brother VIP.

Chiofalo could not help but express his own opinion opinion on the relationship between the two gieffins. In detail, he declared that very soon Edoardo Donnamaria will be forced to leave Antonella Fiordelisi and the reason would be related to excessive jealousy of the father her:

The father will start to get angry because he is jealous of his daughter. She will end because she will leave him.

It’s not all. Subsequently, the boy also returned to talk about his separation with the former fencer. According to his version of events, Stefano Fiordelisi would never tolerate the presence of Francesco next to his daughter:

I never liked my father. Bigoted and medieval person. Seeing a character like me, it whitens.

In general, the influencer did not address beautiful words on behalf of Antonella Fiordelisi’s parents. On the contrary, he wanted to underline how well he felt welcomed by family by Drusilla Gucci. The latter is his current one fiancée and their love story seems to be going full steam ahead: