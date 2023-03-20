SAW announced the first update of 2023 for Sonic Frontiersthe DLC titled “Images, sounds and speed” which will be released next March 23rd for free. The target platforms are all those on which the game is available, ie PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and Steam.

This update, the first of three, will add new features like photo and jukebox modes, as well as new challenges. All the details below. Here you find our review of Sonic Frontiers.

SEGA ANNOUNCES FIRST DLC FOR SONIC FRONTIERS Sights, Sounds and Speed ​​will be available Thursday, March 23 on all platforms Milan, March 20, 2023 – Today, SEGA announced that the first 2023 content update of Sonic Frontiers, Images, sounds and speed will be released Thursday 23 March at 1:00 AM CET on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam. The Sights, Sounds, and Speed ​​update is the first of three content updates planned for this year, adding new features including a jukebox, photo mode, and new challenge modes. To find out more, you can find the details of the new features below: New Challenge Modes: after completing the main story, players will be able to access the new challenge modes: Cyber ​​Space Challenge and Turbo Battle, accessible from the home screen. The Cyber ​​Space Challenge is a timed mode in which players will challenge the clock to complete different levels of the Cyber ​​Space consecutively. Furthermore, Sonic Frontiers features Turbo Battle, a timed battle mode where you face off against multiple enemies, Guardians, and Titans at once.

players will be able to immortalize the moments spent on the Starfall Islands by accessing the photo mode from the pause menu. The game will be paused and a camera will appear to be used with freedom of movement. Jukebox: players will be able to listen to their favorite Sonic tracks throughout the Starfall Islands thanks to the new jukebox. Players will have instant access to 13 of the 53 available songs, and can unlock the remaining 40 by collecting Sound Memories on each island. Stay tuned for updates on new add-on content for Sonic's action-packed open-zone adventure coming this year. They will include new features, challenges, playable characters and more. Sonic Frontiers is available for a starting price of €59.99 on PlayStation®5, PlayStation®4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch™ and Steam.

Source: SAW via PLAION