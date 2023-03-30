Alessia and Cristóbal got drunk and crashed Pepe and Tito’s bus in “At the bottom there is room”. Diego’s daughter is going through her worst moment in the América TV series after Jimmy was confirmed as the father after the DNA test and, after getting into trouble with the Gonzales, Francesca had no choice but to approach her to give her a hug. advice. A disappointment in love is something that “Noni” has experienced more than once, so her words for the young woman were precise. What did she say about herself to reassure her?

Alessia and Jimmy don’t go anymore

He got drunk, made Jimmy cry at the point of insults and crashed a bus next to Cristóbal. Alessia resigned herself and she no longer wants to know more about the young Gonzales, but that does not mean that she has reached her lowest point. After getting her brother into trouble and becoming Diego’s disappointment, Miss Montalbán is now alone.

Luckily for her, Francesca approached her and, in an unexpected act, they had a mother-daughter conversation. “I’m your stepmother, well, but I can also be your friend,” the Maldini matriarch told her. Thus, she opened up and told him that she had been sad about a boy who no longer loved her without revealing Jimmy’s identity.

“Do not get out of control and less for someone who is not worth it”, the ‘Noni’ told him, before retiring from his room. This was the first intimate approach between the two, since, as ‘Fran’ herself points out, they have never had such confidence between stepmother and stepdaughter.

Where to see “In the background there is room”?

You can see “Al fondo hay sitio” live through the América TV signal. Likewise, if you want to enjoy the series online, you must enter América TVGO at 8:40 pm or wait for the official YouTube channel to upload the episode after its broadcast.