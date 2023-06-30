In “At the bottom there is room“Peter’s tragic return has shocked more than one in Las Nuevas Lomas, since they did not know how bad things were going on since he left. Now, the beloved butler has lost his memory, as a result of the kidnapping perpetrated by Claudia.

This has caused more than one to worry about the health of Peter and everyone wants to help him recover. Thus, the gonzales They offered to take care of him, but they take care of him for a few minutes Joel and he loses it.

How did Joel lose Peter?

Joel loses Peter for flirting with a girl. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Since the ideas to help Peter recover his memory were not working, the Gonzales had the brilliant idea of ​​taking him for a walk around the neighborhood, a task that they entrusted to Joel. When he was walking, the former member of Group 7 saw a young woman and, in his attempt to help the butler, he wanted to demonstrate how to flirt and conquer a girl.

However, everything goes wrong, since the girl rejects him and reminds him that the exagrupación de cumbia broke up because of him. Even worse, Joel turns to where he left Peter and is surprised to find that he is gone.

What was Francesca Maldini’s reaction?

Francesca learns that Joel lost Peter. Photo: Composition LR/America TV

The Gonzales were about to go looking for Peter, but to their bad luck, Francesca Maldini arrives to see how they are doing. They try to hide the truth, but the Maldini matriarch finds out what happened and is furious, so she yells at them: “They have fed me!”

Also, upon learning that it was Joel who neglected poor Peter, he tells him: “No wonder you did so badly with that cumbia group” and “You’re a disaster!”. Then he left with the reappeared butler.