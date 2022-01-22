Francesca Cipriani is one of the most missing competitors in the house of Big Brother VIP, the showgirl left a big wish in the house. Although with some over-the-top attitude, she was much loved by everyone.

The showgirl recently gave an interview to Super TV Guide sparing no words for anyone. La gieffina confessed that she does not miss a particular person, Soleil Rises obviously.

Even with Francesca Cipriani, the influencer had several discussions. For her she is by far the worst roommate he has lived with and also explains why:

Who did I find unbearable in the House? Nobody is unbearable, each has its own character. The person that I find very distant from me and of whom I did not like some attitudes, for which I would have taken action, was Soleil. I didn’t like when he gave “monkeys” to Samy and Ainett, when he said that “that Sophie is all plastic”, when he said that “Gianmaria is a cockroach that does not die even with acid”.

Francesca Cipriani is also very confused about some attitudes of the Sun itself:

She is sometimes very sweet and pretty but as you turn around for a moment she can completely change her attitude. He is a person who for me cannot give reliability, I don’t like him, temperamentally I find him very distant from me. […] She doesn’t care if she hurts people, it’s part of her being that is very far from mine.

The showgirl also commented on the recent entrance by Delia Duran in the house of Big Brother VIP and also on her he has a very specific opinion: