Francesca Bergesio is Miss Italia 2023. She was crowned by the patron of the competition, Patrizia Mirigliani, and by the president of the jury, Vittorio Sgarbi, in the Europa Hall of the Palazzo dei Congressi in Salsomaggiore Terme, streaming on the Miss Italia website. Second was the twenty-year-old from Mantua Veronica Lasagna, third was the twenty-three-year-old from Sardinia Syria Pozzi. The Miss Social sash was, however, assigned to Elisa Novello.

The 19-year-old from Piedmont was chosen by the jury of the 84th edition after reaching the finals of the competition with the title of Miss Piedmont and having won the national bracket of Miss Driving Safely. Francesca was born in Bra but lives in Cervere, in the province of Cuneo, she is 1.80 m tall, she has brown eyes and hair and graduated from the European Classical High School. You recently enrolled in the first year of the Faculty of Medicine in Rome. She lived for five years in a boarding school where she learned her passion for acting. She follows football and loves Juventus. Francesca defines herself as a calm, reserved and very determined girl. Her reserve and simplicity are the signs that distinguish her personality. She hopes, in the future, to be able to reconcile work with her passions. “I hope to become a doctor and specialize in cardiac surgery – assures the miss – but I would also like to combine my work with the world of fashion or cinema, which I will not give up”.

And he added: “I dedicate the victory to my mother who has always been close to me, even in the most difficult moments, and to my homeland, Piedmont. I hope to be able to worthily represent all of Italy.” On stage, hugging her, her mother Ilaria Abrate and her sister Virgina, who will come of age in a few months.

Presenting the show is Jo Squillo, the artist who became famous in Sanremo in 1991 with “We are women” and is currently involved in the defense of women’s rights. The performances of this edition’s guests were particularly appreciated by the public: the rapper Icy Subzero, the violinist Laura Marzadori, the soprano Chiara Guerra, the Piceno Pop Chorus and the dancer Petra Conti. Godmother of the event and excellent testimonial of the territory Gloria Bellicchi, first and only Miss Italia of Salsomaggiore in 1998.

With Francesca, Piedmont wins the title for the fifth time. The last ones before her were Edelfa Chiara Masciotta in 2005 and Cristina Chiabotto in 2004. The regions that have collected the highest number of titles overall are Lazio with 13 misses, Lombardy and Sicily with 11 girls. Followed by Veneto with 6, Friuli, Tuscany, Calabria and Piedmont with 5, Marche and Campania with 4, Emilia Romagna, Liguria, Sardinia, Umbria and Trentino Alto Adige with 2, Puglia and Abruzzo with only one miss. The title has never been won by Basilicata, Molise and Valle d’Aosta.