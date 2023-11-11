Track cyclist Harrie Lavreysen has secured the final victory in the Champions League among the sprinters in London. Although the world champion lost the final of the sprint to Matthew Richardson on the fifth and final day of competition, he scored enough points to put his great Australian rival at an unbridgeable disadvantage before the last number. The Brabander then ended the tournament in style by winning the keirin.
Sports editorial
