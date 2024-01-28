NAfter the weakened immigration law came into force in France on Saturday, leading politicians from the civil right and the Rassemblement National (RN) are questioning the rule of law. The chairman of the Republicans (LR), Éric Ciotti, criticized a “coup by the constitutional guardians”. He accused Constitutional Council President Laurent Fabius of colluding with President Emmanuel Macron to “act against the will of the French people, who want less immigration.” The LR parliamentary group leader in the Senate, Bruno Retailleau, said: “The constitutional guardians are preventing the legislature from protecting the French.”

The presumed LR presidential candidate, Laurent Wauquiez, demanded that in the future Parliament must have “the last word” after decisions by the Constitutional Council. He denounced a “coup by the judges”. His party colleague Xavier Bertrand was one of the few in the sister party of the CDU who warned Wauquiez about this attack on the rule of law. “The end of Trump’s term could be similar to Trump’s if we, as political leaders, fuel anger in the country,” warned Bertrand. The right-wing populist Marine Le Pen called for a constitutional change. She wants her compatriots to vote in a referendum “so that France can regain control over immigration.”