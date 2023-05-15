France in the coming weeks will equip the Armed Forces of Ukraine with dozens of armored vehicles and light tanks AMX-10RC

France will train several Ukrainian battalions in the coming weeks and equip them with dozens of armored vehicles and AMX-10RC wheeled tanks. This is stated in a joint statement by French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky. published Elysee Palace.

It is noted that politicians consider it necessary to increase collective pressure on Moscow through further sanctions restrictions, “in order to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression.”

Macron also said that France intends to focus on supporting Ukraine’s air defense capabilities “to protect its population from Russian strikes.”

Sanctions pressure on Russia

In addition, in a joint statement following the meeting in Paris, Macron and Zelensky called for increased sanctions pressure on Russia. The leaders of Ukraine and France also called for tighter control over the implementation of the imposed restrictions on Russia.

France and Ukraine agree on the need to intensify efforts to ensure the effective implementation of sanctions, as well as to prevent and stop the circumvention of sanctions through third countries

Zelensky and Macron also called on other countries to support their efforts “to hold accountable for the crime of aggression” in order to “give maximum international legitimacy” to their initiative to create a special tribunal.

Macron announced the loss of Russia in the conflict

On the eve of the meeting with Zelensky, Macron said that Russia had already suffered a “geopolitical defeat” in the conflict in Ukraine.

According to the French leader, Moscow’s loss is indicated by its dependence on China, as well as the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO. According to Macron, Russia is turning into a vassal state of China.

During a conversation with the publication, the politician called on Europe to help Ukraine “prepare negotiations that must inevitably begin.” At the same time, the French president pointed out the need to avoid confrontation with Russia.

Meeting between Macron and Zelensky

Zelensky arrived in Paris on the evening of May 14. Announcing the meeting with Macron, he said that he would discuss “the most important points of bilateral relations” with his French counterpart.

Paris. With each visit, the defensive and offensive capabilities of Ukraine increase. Ties with Europe grow stronger as pressure on Russia grows Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

According to the Élysée Palace communiqué, the leaders met to discuss Kyiv’s “urgent military and humanitarian needs” and the support France continues to provide to Ukraine. This is Zelensky’s first visit to France since the start of Russia’s special military operation in Ukraine.