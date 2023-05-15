Turkey election results: Erdogan and Kılıcdaroglu in runoff, but the Sultan takes the parliament

Revolution postponed, if it ever happens. Kemal Kılıcdaroglu, despite the polls giving him an advantage, he fails to win the elections in Turkey. And he stops in second place behind the incumbent president Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Nothing is lost for the opposition on the presidential elections, given that if there are no last-minute reversals we will go to the ballot on Sunday 28 May. But the conquest of Parliament gives the Sultan an extra weapon to avoid giving up power, in a scenario of great tension.

Immediately after the counting began, it was immediately clear that Erdogan might not have won, but he certainly would not have lost. Close to the initial 56%.thanks to the fact that the first data arriving from the count were those of the rural provinces and small villages of Anatolia (one of his fiefdoms), however Erdogan then fell below the 50% threshold as the count went on with the arrival of the cards of the big cities and in particular of Istanbul. He ultimately got 49% of the vote, versus the main challenger’s 44%.

Erdogan has in fact swept across the central part of the country and along the Black Sea coast, while Kilicdaroglu won the majority of votes on the Aegean coast, the Mediterranean coast and the Kurdish-majority southeast thanks to the votes of pro-Kurdish Hdp. Around 5% was the percentage of votes gathered by the outsider in the presidential race Sinan Ogan, which could be decisive in the ballot. His decision about who to ask his supporters to endorse could make a big difference. Ogan says he will decide on the matter in a few days: “I will talk to the leaders of my alliance, I will go and ask my constituents in the next few days. Then we will make a decision and we will do our duty in the next 14 days”.

The situation regarding the results of the parliamentary elections is not very different, always scheduled yesterday. With a 97% count, the coalition led by Erdogan’s AKP won 324 of the 600 seats in Ankara’s Parliament. Of these, 268 will be occupied by MPs from the Akp party, 51 from the nationalist Mhp party and 5 from the Refah party. The opposition coalition led by the republicans of the CHP, whose secretary is Kilicdaroglu, won 35% of the votes and a total of 211 MPs, 167 will be from the CHP and 44 from the nationalist allies of Iyi parties.

The left-wing coalition formed by the pro-Kurdish HDP group wins 65 MPs and exceeds the 10% threshold. while another 3 seats will go to the workers’ party, born of a split from the Turkish communist party and pro-Kurdish allies within the same coalition. As per tradition, the turnout was very high, exceeding 80%.

Now two weeks of great tension begin. At the start of the count, Kilicdaroglu had immediately cheered on Twitter saying he had the lead. A statement later denied by official data, and also targeted by Erdogan: “We have a clear advantage. Others are trying to deceive people by saying they are ahead”, said the outgoing president in the night in front of the crowd of his supporters.

