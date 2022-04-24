In a landmark election between the liberal Emmanuel Macron and the right-wing nationalist Marine Le Pen, the French will choose their new head of state and the future course of their country and the EU. The first projections were expected on Sunday immediately after the last polling stations closed at 8 p.m. Polls recently saw incumbent Macron ahead of right-wing EU critic Le Pen, who is attempting the highest state office for the third time. He also won more votes than Le Pen in the first ballot.

But the outcome remained uncertain until the very end. The decisive factor was who could win over more voters from foreign camps. The main concern was the more than 7.7 million voters who voted for third-placed leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon in the first round. Would they vote at all, and how many would end up supporting Macron or Le Pen?

In the first duel between Macron and Le Pen in the 2017 runoff election, a broad front of voters was formed who wanted to prevent the right-wing victory at all costs. Macron won with around two thirds of the votes. This year, too, numerous parties, eliminated candidates and social groups called for Macron to be elected. The left candidate Mélenchon did not.

But observers believe the effect of this “Republican front” may be weaker this year. In some sections of the electorate there is frustration about the record of Macron’s first term in office – and there is a lot of criticism of the president’s behavior. In addition, the Le Pen right is now considered electable for many French people.







Election also observed with excitement in Berlin

According to the Ministry of the Interior, 63.23 percent of voters cast their votes by 5 p.m. Voter turnout was thus almost 1.8 percentage points below the afternoon rate of the first election round on April 10. Participation has also declined compared to the presidential election five years ago. At that time, 65.3 percent had already voted in the second round by the afternoon.

The two candidates competed with very different programs. During the election campaign, Macron promised to aim for full employment in his second term. The 44-year-old wants to raise the retirement age and strengthen the innovative power of the French economy. He is sticking to his clear commitment to the European Union and close cooperation with Germany.

Le Pen, on the other hand, once again stands for extreme and nationalist demands, even if she campaigned for a more moderate and bourgeois image. For example, she wants to have preferential treatment for French people over foreigners enshrined in the constitution, for example with regard to social benefits and access to housing. If the 53-year-old were to win the election, France would probably go on a confrontational course with the EU. Le Pen wants to put national law above EU law and renegotiate the contracts. She openly questions the hitherto important cooperation with Germany.







Not least because of this, the elections in Berlin and Brussels are being watched with suspense. It is also about whether the EU’s unified course against Russia and in support of Ukraine can be continued. Both candidates voted in northern France on Sunday: Le Pen went to the ballot box in the morning in Hénin-Beaumont near Lille in northern France, Macron at noon in the seaside resort of Le Touquet-Paris-Plage.

The French President is elected for five years. He has a significant influence on the country’s politics and often plays a more important role than the prime minister and head of government he appoints. A total of around 48.7 million French people are registered to vote.