It’s not my fault. It was nice to see some old friends in Imola again, but our reunion was sober in almost every sense and the first race that ended off the podium for Ferrari is not attributable to it. Joking aside – because it was a joke! – Imola, despite its geographical location, was not, with wet asphalt and low temperatures, the most suitable track to express the full potential of this year’s Ferrari. I think that it can be trivially traced back to a question of tires; as the F1-75 often needs an extra lap to warm the tires, it can be assumed that it transmits a little less energy (and therefore heat) to the treads, characteristic of many well-balanced designs; and the type of asphalt also counts. Hence also the difficulty revealed by Leclerc in resisting Perez after coming out of the pits, also taking into account that this year there are 20 degrees missing from the tire warmers. Red Bull probably would have scored a double even without the Red Bull’s bad start: interesting, in this regard, the aerial images of Sky showing one row moving much faster than the other. The rubberized asphalt helps grip and reduces wheelspin, but when there is a veil of moisture on the rubber layer, the matter usually turns upside down.

As for Charles’s mistake in the Variante Alta, it can be attributed to the desire to go and get Perez, cutting the trajectory beyond the limit of reason until he loses contact with the asphalt with all four wheels. I think that he will teach Leclerc a lesson he still lacked, not his fault but because until now he had never been in a position to fight for the world championship. This year he had gone well (even of the famous porpoising he says “it doesn’t matter, we go strong anyway”) And perhaps accused a little of infallibility syndrome. He will have to learn to manage and not always to attack with his head down; but I don’t think this episode will change a trend that sees Ferrari still very much on the ball. Without the weather variable, the engine and traction characteristics of the F1-75 would have enabled it to fight more closely with the RB18s. This is also true for the Sprint race, if we take the figure of 26 degrees on the asphalt on Saturday afternoon as valid. Taking into account the changes to the Melbourne track, the first circuits of this world championship have certainly favored the horsepower and the qualities of the rear axle when exiting the corners. I still haven’t figured out what to expect from the new Miami and for this I can’t wait for the world championship to arrive in Barcelona: if Ferrari is winning there (and it hasn’t happened for nine years) then it can really be anywhere. Old personal conviction, moreover shared with Giorgio Ascanelli, who as an engineer has worked ‘only’ with Senna, Piquet, Berger, Schumacher etc., and certainly has more credibility than myself.

Said this, a championship that is no longer a monologue is only good for sport. Hamilton has become Humilton and he has to be content with fighting – in vain – with the Alpha Tauri, like the Ferrari of a very short time ago; but many beautiful realities have flourished around him, albeit inexorably far from the performances of Ferrari and Red Bull. Too bad that controversies also flourished in Imola, this time relating to synergies. Like “Ferrari is strong because it had Haas do the development“. So: we know that on the east side of via Abetone and in Dallara, up to the first tests in the tunnel, a ‘reduced bellies’ F1 2022 project had been studied, more similar in setting to Williams than to Mercedes. We know this has been discarded and both the Red and the ‘American’ cousin have aerodynamic characteristics based on another concept. But we also know that the FIA, today as yesterday, has made and continues to make its checks in the development of the various components. And as long as a sporting power continues to exist, we have to go back to that to know what’s legal and what isn’t. On the other side of the trench it is noted that even certain similarities – again at the level of the sides – between Red Bull and Alpha Tauri are probably not the result of chance. And that if the Mercedes-powered teams have made certain choices wrong, it is not the fault of the opposing synergies. For my part, for what it matters and that is nothing, I would just like to do away with this intellectual property criterion that reminds me so much of the traction control veto of the mid-90s. That is the claim to control the uncontrollable. Synergies exist today, in F1: rather than fighting against wind (tunnel) mills, we might as well accept it.