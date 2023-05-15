Maria Pia Copello, the well-remembered children’s entertainer and Timoteo’s partner, is currently one of the most current figures in the show. To this day, she is the presenter of the midday program, “Send whoever is in charge”, together with Carlos Vílchez.

Although María Pía Copello was born in the Peru, has its roots in foreign countries. We tell you what they are, as well as where their exclusive department is located outside the national territory.

What are the foreign ancestry of María Pía Copello?

María Pía Copello has two ancestry on the part of her parents. On the one hand, her mother, Luisa Hora Carbajal, better known as ‘Doña Luchita’, comes from a Japanese family.

Likewise, on his father’s side, Fernando Copello, he has Italian roots. Regarding her person, María Pía has not missed any opportunity to refer to him, his sensitive departure and how much she misses him.

María Pía Copello recounted that her father was the one who decided her name. Photo: LR composition/Instagram Capture

About their parents, there are some more details. For example, Luisa, mother of María Pía, had been almost nothing to dabble as a model. As for her father, the presenter revealed that her early death made her stay in charge of her family, since she was her older sister.

“When my dad died, my mom no longer worked, so I was the one who took her place. We live hard years, ”he said for the Trome newspaper.

María Pía Copello and her parents, Luisa and Fernando. Photo: LR composition/YouTube shot

In which country is the exclusive apartment of María Pía Copello located?

Maria Pia Copellothrough a video call link for the extinct program “En boca de todos”, pointed out that bought a luxurious apartment in Miamione of the most exclusive places in the USA.

In said interview, he asserted that he had bought the venue to use it when he went on vacation with his children and husband Samuel Dyer to North American lands.

He also revealed that the exact location of the apartment he had was on a ground floor. The reason for this was that the ones in the highest place cost a lot more money.

Although his apartment did not have an ocean view, it did have the necessary comforts to spend pleasant time with his family. The property has a spacious living room, a dining room, a bathroom, a main room and a pool that is for common use by all members of the housing complex.

