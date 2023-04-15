Home page World

From: Caroline Schaefer

A child falls in Austria from a height of seven meters from a lift.

There is a serious accident in Austria. A 13-year-old boy slipped from a chairlift and fell seven meters.

St. Gallenkirch – In the Easter holidays, one or the other gets on the skis again despite the spring-like temperatures. This is still possible, especially in the Alps. A family from the Hamburg area also decided to go on a skiing holiday. In Austria, in the popular Silvretta Montafon ski area, they wanted to enjoy the last of the snow. For the 13-year-old son of the family, however, it ended up in the hospital.

Austria: Boy slipped from the ski lift and injured both legs

The boy wanted to take a chairlift up the mountain around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday (April 11). The child sat in the elevator and “properly” closed the bracket, the state police in Voralb reported in a message. However, since the boy did not put his skis on the intended support, he slipped further and further from his seat.

Finally, the 13-year-old slipped under the closed safety bar and fell onto the slope, it was said. The boy fell about seven meters and injured both his legs as a result of the fall.

According to the police, he was then taken to a nearby hospital in a rescue helicopter. As a police spokesman announced on Wednesday (April 12), the boy is said to have taken the lift alone in the ski area the day before.

Only recently, an unusual accident with serious consequences occurred in Austria. A man fell from a chairlift, setting off a chain reaction. This winter there were many fatal skiing accidents in Austria. Experts therefore made an appeal to winter sports enthusiasts. (kas/dpa)