Friday, October 8, 2021
France The French ambassador returns back to Australia after a submarine dispute

by Admin
October 6, 2021
in World
France withdrew its ambassador from Australia in September.

6.10. 21:46

France said on Wednesday night that the country’s ambassador would return to Australia.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drianin according to the ambassador, the return aims to redefine the country’s relations with Australia in the aftermath of canceled submarine deals.

France pulled its ambassador from Australia in September after Australia canceled a moneyed submarine deal with France and instead decided to build nuclear submarines with US assistance. France was also struck by being left out of the Aukus Defense Alliance with Australia, the United States and Britain.

EU-Australia free trade talks have also been postponed due to controversy.

