Stefano De Martino turns 32 and Emma Marrone wishes him well, here is the comment on Instagram

Over the last few hours, a news about it has arrived Emma Marrone that has left the whole world of the web speechless. On October 3, 2021, the famous singer decided to do the congratulations to Stefano De Martino on the occasion of his birthday. Here is the comment under the dancer’s post.

Sunday, October 3, 2021 was the birthday by Stefano De Martino, In fact, the famous dancer turned 32 two days ago. To celebrate such a special day, Belen Rodriguez’s ex-husband published a post on his Instagram profile. However, the users did not notice the comment by Emma Marrone. Let’s find out together what it is.

Sunday October 3, 2021 Stefano De Martino has decided to celebrate his birthday with friends and family. To thank all of his fan for the good wishes received, the famous dancer has posted a photo on his Instagram profile.

Without any shadow of a doubt among the various comments underneath her post was that of Emma Marrone in prominence. In fact, the singer has decided to leave a message on the occasion of the 32 years of her ex boyfriend. A simple comment but which still meant a gesto d’affection:

Greetings Ste.

Emma Marrone’s gesture left towards Stefano De Martino was highly appreciated by all web users. In fact the comment almost got two thousand likes. It’s not all. Belen Rodriguez’s ex-husband left one reply below by writing a simple “thank you” accompanied by an emoji with folded hands and a heart.

Because Emma Marrone and Stefano De Martino broke up

Emma Marrone and Stefano De Martino met at the school of Friends when they attended how pupils. Here Stefano De Martino remained for some years as professional dancer and in this period he met Belen Rodriguez. The latter was the cause of the break up definitive between the dancer and the singer from Salento.

