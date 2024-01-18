Almost 20 years ago a movie was released that can now be considered a Christmas classic, The polar Expresswhich showed us the story of a young man who was not so interested in the parties, to the point of losing the ability to believe in the character of Santa Claus. This has made people religiously play the tape during the holiday season, either on a DVD that they have kept in their collection or on the different streaming services that make the matter much easier.

As commented by the original producer of the 2004 film, Gary Goetzman There is some interest in bringing back the franchise in a sequel form, after all he has met with another of the main people responsible for the work, Tom Hanks, in some projects Apple TV+. And it is said that they will be making the possible effort to take shape of the second part and that it eventually reaches some type of audiovisual medium.

Here are some statements from Goetzman:

Listen, I'd love to. I would love to do a sequel to Where the Wild Things Are. There are many things that we have done, if it was established, it was marked, those films, the studios want another one. Is that how it works. I'm ready for Mamma Mia 3, man. It would be a pain to do it right now. But it turns out there's a lot at stake with: 'Whose artistic property would it be?' Would that be it?' It's just not like, 'Hey, let's do another free play! So everything takes time and that's okay because we don't mind things going slowly. But that's trying to be resolved now, certainly Polar 2. Yeah.

Here is the synopsis of the film:

The Polar Express is an animated film released in 2004 and directed by Robert Zemeckis. It is based on the children's book of the same name written and illustrated by Chris Van Allsburg. The story follows a young protagonist, who, on Christmas Eve, has doubts about the existence of Santa Claus. In the middle of the night, the Polar Express, a magical train, appears in front of his house to take him on an extraordinary journey to the North Pole.

For now there is no 100% confirmation, but it is possible that the project will come to fruition. The original can be seen through streaming services or for sale as Blu Ray.

Editor's note: The first film is a good product in itself, I really feel that they are going to ruin everything if they release a sequel, there is really no need to bring something like that. But hey, if you want to spoil things, at the end of the day it's your animated film's day.