While the Blues will try, tomorrow against Belgium in the semifinals of the League of Nations, to forget their failure of the Euro, Didier Deschamps took a cleat from Pierre Ménès. Asked by The Last Hour, the journalist believes that the coach should have resigned after the elimination against Switzerland (3-3, 4 tab to 5).

“He could have been sacked on his own… A resignation would not have been shocking… Beyond his mind-blowing choices against Switzerland, what bothered me at the Euro was the Coman episode. An injured player who refuses to go out and Deschamps can not do anything… Proof that he has lost his grip on his group. It is very surprising, not to say serious. The matches after the Euro do not bode well. I’m pessimistic about the 2022 World Cup. But hey, I’ve always been pessimistic, even before the World Cup they won. Finally, we are not going to change a losing team. This victory in 2018 is a miracle. Not for the half against the Belgians but in the final, we scored four goals by hitting the goal three times. Never seen. “

