French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced on Monday that France intends to send a support unit to its island of Reunion in the Indian Ocean to help it deal with the effects of Tropical Cyclone “Bilal.”

Darmanin said that the unit will consist of 150 members of civil protection, gendarmerie, and individuals from the Andis electricity company.

The French Meteorological Authority stated that Hurricane Bilal is still close to the island, although the center of the storm has moved towards the south.

Reunion Governor Jerome Filippini told French television network BFMTV that a homeless man had died as a result of the storm. The storm caused a power outage to 100,000 homes on the island located east of Madagascar.

According to Filipini, 55,000 of the island's 870,000 residents lack clean water, which has been closed as a precaution.