Tunisia (agencies)

Tunisian security arrested 6 terrorists in the regions of Bizerte, Beja, and the suburbs of the capital, Tunis.

A statement by the Tunisian Ministry of Interior yesterday explained that the terrorists had previously been sentenced to prison on charges of belonging to a terrorist organization.

Tunisia has been witnessing attacks launched by extremist groups since 2011, which led to the killing of dozens of policemen, foreign tourists and others. In the past few years, the authorities have been able to arrest or kill a number of the most prominent leaders of these groups.

Security sources confirm that small numbers of ISIS and Al-Qaeda members are still active in mountainous areas in the west of the country.