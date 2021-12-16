by Mathieu Rosemain

PARIS (Reuters) – The French data privacy surveillance agency, CNIL, has ordered Clearview AI, the facial recognition company that has collected 10 billion images worldwide, to stop accumulating and using data from people residing in the country.

In a demand released this Thursday, the CNIL emphasized that Clearview’s collection of facial images, publicly available on social networks and the internet, has no legal basis and violates European Union rules on data privacy.

The regulator said the company, used as a face-search engine to assist law enforcement and intelligence agencies with investigations, had not sought prior consent from those whose images were collected online.

“This biometric data is particularly sensitive, mainly because it is linked to our physical identity (what we are) and allows us to be identified in a unique way,” said the official.

The agency added that the company did not give interested parties adequate access to their data, in particular by limiting access without justification.

The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

European Union law provides that citizens request the removal of their personal data from a private database. The CNIL said Clearview has two months to comply with its requirements or face a sanction.

The decision follows several complaints, including one from the advocacy group Privacy International, which follows a similar order from the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner (OAIC), which told Clearview to stop collecting website images and destroy data collected on the website. parents.

The UK Information Commissioner’s Office, which worked with the Australians on Clearview’s investigation, also said last month that it intended to fine Clearview £17 million ($22.59 million) for alleged breaches of the protection law. of data.

