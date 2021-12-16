W.Which image you have of Boris Becker depends on when you were born and how interested you are in tennis. Older people still have the great player in mind. The young redhead who throws a yellow felt ball into the sky of England in the summer of 1985, hits it and first hooks up and then steps into a new life for which he is not yet ready. Quite a few forgive the idol of their youth, the youngest Wimbledon winner to this day at the age of 17, for every lapse. For younger people, the many missteps have turned the world-famous winner into a loser, who, despite his technically impeccable work as Novak Đjoković’s trainer and television commentator, is best known for his escapades. Public love disputes, bankruptcy, diplomatic passport affair – the list goes on.

The film, which runs today under the title “The Rebel – from Leimen to Wimbledon” on RTL, leaves out the unpleasant. “My generation doesn’t know Boris Becker as the athlete who has achieved great things. But as the person who has made a few mistakes here and there and often appears in the tabloid press, ”said the young Bruno Alexander, who plays Becker, in the“ Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung ”:“ That’s why I think it’s good that it’s now gives this feature film, which is inspired by the events at the beginning of his career as an athlete. “

So heroic epic instead of drama. The latter would also have its charm. But in a hundred minutes, producers Michael Souvignier, Till Derenbach and Alexis von Wittgenstein want to tell the story of a quick-tempered boy who nobody at the German Tennis Association believed in – except for his trainer Günther Bosch (Samuel Finzi), who neglected his family, to be with you Teenagers traveling around the world. The film is based on the Becker biography “I am a player” by Fred Sellin (2002), which a reviewer of this newspaper once described as “a bit boring” and “without esprit”. It begins with Becker as a child chasing a ball on the ash square, and ends in 1987 with the separation from Bosch, who, like Becker’s former manager Ion Ţiriac (Mišel Matičević), played a major role at the beginning of his career.

Much of the film is fictional

Even then, even without the knowledge of today, there is an indication of what will follow. The rise is followed by the fall. Because Becker was too young to deal with the success? Hardly any German athlete’s life is as illuminated as Becker’s. “You play public role now. Image. That’s what the fans pay for. Want to dream with you because their own life is shit boring. They need more glamor, ”says his manager Ţiriac in broken German in the film. These words could also have been uttered in reality. But you don’t know.

The framework story relates to true events. Much of the film is fictional. Was Becker pressured by his manager to be more public than he was given after his meteoric rise? The film gives this impression. Ţiriac, who is shown talking on the phone almost as often with his gigantic mobile phone as Becker games at Wimbledon, keeps talking about a “shitload of money”, a bunch of money that someone pays for something. Like the “Bild” newspaper that gets every Becker news first. Better off in the film is the coach Bosch, who is said to have spoken a lot with the producers beforehand. He is the tragic hero who first manages to make Becker successful, but ultimately fails.

Nobody knows how Becker thinks

So what does this film, which is heralded as an “approximation”, want? It shows “the uncompromising nature of professional sport, the tough fight to the top and gives insights into the psyche and life of a boy who becomes a tennis idol at an early age and has to deal with sudden fame,” writes RTL. It’s just a shame that the film stays on the surface when it can shed more light on the psyche, professional sport and the potential for conflict in this fabulous story of a young athlete.

Knowledge has never been more valuable Read F + 30 days for free now and get access to all articles on FAZ.NET. READ F + NOW



The viewer does not have to interpret images and scenes. Everything is taken from him by the dialogues of the actors, who embody their roles extremely well. Anyone who hopes to see the big games again will be disappointed. The film rushes through the individual parts without depicting the mental ups and downs and the drama of the encounters. But how is that supposed to work? Boris Becker did not participate in the film.

One would love to know what he thinks of him. The film with Ţiriac and Becker’s girlfriend at the time makes a few hints about the separation from Bosch, who was like a father figure to him. The end between the two is the end of the movie. As far as we know, they were no longer in contact. That seems to affect Bosch. Nobody knows how Becker thinks.

None of this is new. Anyone who has followed the hype will hardly find anything surprising in the film. If so, it remains a mystery whether it is a dramaturgical trick. If you fancy a reminiscence of Becker’s golden years and want to beam yourself back into a long-faded time for almost two hours, you should tune in. It is a true revival of the eighties with cars, cult songs, scenes, Bum-Bum-Boris, Becker-Faust and Becker-Hecht. But you can’t expect much more.

The Rebel – From Leimen to Wimbledon runs today at 8:15 p.m. on RTL.