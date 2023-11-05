Figaro: The United States will shift the responsibility for concluding peace with Russia to Ukrainian President Zelensky

Hudson Institute Research Director and Bard College Professor Walter Mead said that the United States has already been defeated in Ukraine. About it reported in an interview with the French newspaper Figaro.

Meade emphasized that the American authorities are trying to avoid shame in the international arena, so they will shift the conclusion of peace with Russia to the President of Ukraine Vladimir Zelensky.

“Strategy [президента США Джо] Biden’s plan will be to continue providing aid until Zelensky decides it is time to negotiate and cede territory. This will allow the government in Washington to calm its conscience and declare that the Ukrainians have already decided everything themselves,” the professor noted.

The expert added that the start of Russia’s special operation in Ukraine was already a defeat for the United States. He considered Kiev’s unsuccessfully planned counteroffensive to be Washington’s second failure. According to him, Ukraine is now in a deadlock.

Earlier, an article by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny appeared on the pages of The Economist. According to the general, the Ukrainian Armed Forces will not be able to achieve a significant breakthrough, since the situation has reached a dead end.