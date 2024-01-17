The Federal Air Transport Agency has decided to close access to the airspace for private aircraft that have not passed the airworthiness inspection control in 2023. This follows from a letter from the head of the agency, Dmitry Yadrov, to the head of the State Corporation for Air Traffic Management, Dmitry Bobylev, dated January 10 (available from Izvestia).

In his letter, the head of the Federal Air Transport Agency asked the general director of the subordinate enterprise to exclude the possibility of allowing aircraft to use the airspace that did not pass control last year in violation of the Federal Aviation Regulations “Requirements for the Airworthiness of Civil Aircraft…” (FAP-519). According to them, Rosaviation organizes and conducts inspection control of each aircraft to which it has issued an airworthiness certificate once a year.

In the list of aircraft included in the restrictions attached to the letter, there are 56 aircraft, including Yak-42, Cessna 172/182, An-2, Embraer EMB-500, Pilatus PC-12 and others, as well as Mi helicopters. 8, Bell, Robinson, Eurocopter, etc. Their owners or operators did not respond to Rosaviatsiya notifications about inspection control, it follows from Dmitry Yadrov’s document.

The press service of the Federal Air Transport Agency confirmed to Izvestia the closure of access to airspace for aircraft and helicopters that have not passed inspection control.

“Due to the fact that the owners of 56 aircraft did not contact the Federal Air Transport Agency and did not respond to the agency’s official requests, these aircraft have limited access to the airspace,” said agency representative Artem Korenyako.

These aircraft either belong to general aviation or perform aviation work, he clarified. According to him, to date, all planes and helicopters carrying passengers have passed the agency’s inspection control.

“The issues of maintaining airworthiness and flight safety are under constant control of the Federal Air Transport Agency. For this purpose, among other things, a schedule is drawn up annually for scheduled inspection control of aircraft airworthiness,” noted Artem Korenyako.

The decision to close the skies to aircraft that have not passed inspection control eliminated the risk of potentially unsafe aircraft appearing in Russian airspace, the Federal Air Transport Agency explained.

They added that the measure taken has already encouraged a number of aircraft owners to get in touch and provide aircraft for inspection. For four aircraft, restrictions on access to airspace have now already been lifted, an agency representative told Izvestia. Of the 52 aircraft that remain under restrictions, only 20 are in flying condition, a source in the aviation authorities told Izvestia.

Restricting the flights of aircraft that have not passed inspection control is not only a Russian practice, says Evgeniy Kabanov, board member of the Russian interregional public organization of pilots and citizen-owners of aircraft (AOPA). According to him, in other countries, aviation regulators do the same thing and do not allow flights on boards unless they have passed annual inspection control.

Last week, AOPA recommended that owners of aircraft that did not undergo an airworthiness inspection in 2023 should immediately contact the territorial authorities of the Federal Air Transport Agency to agree on the dates and procedure for carrying out the control in order to avoid stopping flights.

On January 15, it became known that the Federal Air Transport Agency last week sent telegrams to Aeroflot and Rossiya, in which they asked not to operate flights to Egypt on 27 aircraft from January 12 until a special decision. Thus, the first airline was offered not to fly to Egypt on 24 planes, the second – on three. As a source in the aviation authorities told Izvestia, the Federal Air Transport Agency issued a corresponding message immediately after receiving information through closed channels about the risks of arresting these aircraft at Egyptian airports.

On January 16, the Federal Air Transport Agency told Izvestia that such a recommendation is an example of the work carried out by the agency to mitigate risks for passengers.

Meanwhile, on January 17, the Federal Air Transport Agency issued operational recommendations for operators of Mi-8 helicopters and its modifications. They instruct them to carry out unscheduled inspections of primary fuel filters on these aircraft.