In this edition of France in Focus, we talk about Notre Dame Cathedral. Three years ago the flames consumed the arrow and the roof of the monument and since then there is an ongoing investigation to determine what caused the fire. Although there are no conclusions yet, several clues could help clarify the mystery. We also attended the celebration of 30 years of Disneyland Paris and we discussed the measures taken by the Parisians in the face of the worrying decrease in the population of the copetons.

#France #focus #caused #fire #Notre #Dame #Cathedral #Paris