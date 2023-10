A secondary school in the south of France that adopted programs on social diversity a few years ago is now bearing fruit. Launched five years ago, the initiative aims to welcome students who live in disadvantaged neighborhoods in the city, allowing them to grow academically and socially, generating a positive impact in the classroom. Report by Noemie Roche and Aurore-Cloe Dupuis.

