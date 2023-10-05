Liverpool He is a favorite in the Europa League. They have six out of six, are first in group E and have a difference of two points over Toulouse, second (they beat Lask 1-0), and five over the third, the Belgian Union Saint Gilloise, whom they beat at Anfield with a mistake by the rival goalkeeper and the timely goal from Ryan Gravenberch. His first goal as a ‘net’ after his transfer for 40 million euros from Bayern. Then, in the 92nd minute, Diogo Jota made it 2-0.

On the brink of half-time, an error by the Unión Saint Gilloise goalkeeper, Anthony Moris, in not catching a long shot, left the ball loose for Ryan Gravenberch to score his first goal with the English team (2-0), to which he launched his second victory in two days of group E of the Europa League.

The goalkeeper, previously key to maintaining the 0-0, failed in the 1-0 that made the difference on the scoreboard, with the first goal for Liverpool Gravenberch.



The shot that was not saved was from Trent Alexander-Arnold. It was a centered shot. He escaped. Already in ’92, Diogo Jota sealed the match.



Two points behind Liverpool is Toulouse, who beat Lask with the goal from Chilean Gabriel Suazo at half an hour.

Díaz, minutes and palazo

The Colombian Luis Diaz He was a substitute in a tangled first half, which posed many difficulties for the starting trident of Núñez, Joya and Salah, disjointed and shallow.

Díaz entered the complement but, in reality, he did not solve those underlying problems this time.

Díaz had a furious cross shot that rebelliously crashed into the post.

