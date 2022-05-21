Every year, more than 23 billion cigarette butts end up on the streets of France. In Brest, a company recycles butts on a large scale to transform them and sell them as street furniture. In our program we also talk about how bakers maintain bread prices despite the rise in raw materials; we pass through Paris, where doctors are prescribing visits to museums to improve health and end in Dijon to celebrate the art of the French table.
