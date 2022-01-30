Christiane Taubira, 69, originally from Guyana, a myth for a part of gauche French, especially among young people (loved but also hated, so little willing to compromise, very “divisive”), has imposed itself in the “popular primaries”, launched to designate a single candidate of the gauche, about seventy days before the first round of the presidential elections. A positive and clarifying news, finally, for the French left, currently adrift? Not really, because the other candidates, vying on their own for months, had been putting their hands on for days, assuring them that they would not recognize the results of the consultation.

In short, the initiative introduces even more confusion to an already divided left and grappling with dominated presidential elections, even on the issues at the center of the debate, from the right and the far right. Let’s go back to the “popular primaries”. The idea had come to two young unknown and out of the game, Mathilde Imer and Samuel Grzybowski, tired of seeing the candidates of the gauche make war. It was relatively successful, with 467,000 people signing up for the platform (in the end 85% voted online). In parallel, Christiane Taubira, who has been out of the game for years, came up by surprise and agreed to participate. But the three main candidates already declared have given up.

They are Anne Hidalgo, the mayor of Paris, candidate of the Socialist Party, of Yannick Jadot, that of the Green party (Europe Ecologie-Les Verts) and of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, expression of La France insoumise, movement of the gauche radical. An absurd situation arose, because the three were still included in the primary, despite not wanting to … Another disconcerting element: the voters had to give a vote to the various candidates, from the maximum (“very well”), down to “Insufficient”, like in school. And so the results are in the same tone, taking averages. Taubira came out, in first place, with a “good +”, Jadot in second with “quite well +”, Mélénchon in third (“quite well-“), while Hidalgo was placed only in fifth (“passable”) . In the end, the only concrete result is to add one more candidacy, that of Taubira, to an already long series.

The list is extremely long, if we also calculate Fabrice Roussel, the candidate of the Communist Party (for unclear reasons, he was not included in the “popular primaries”). Not to mention that the former president François Hollande, in recent days, said: “For the moment, I am not running”. Leaving the door open, in reality, to a possible candidacy … This “stew” has deleterious effects on the polls: no one is able to overcome the first round. If you take the latest poll available (by OpinionWay and Kéa Partners), Emmanuel Macron is given 24% in the first round, while Marine Le Pen, of the Rassemblement National (heir to the extreme right-wing lepenist), and Valérie are placed in the second. Pécresse, candidate of the Republicans, the moderate right and neo-Gaullist: both women win 17%. Then comes Eric Zemmour, the sovereign candidate, at 13%. Mélenchon is the strongest, for the moment, of the left (9%), Taubira and Jadot are tied with 5%. And Hidalgo and Roussel win just 3 percent.