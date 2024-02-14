AP: Colombian mercenaries fled the battlefield to escape Russian drones

The Associated Press (AP) spoke about mercenaries from Colombia fighting for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU). One of them, in a conversation with the publication, noted that they recently had to abandon their positions and flee the battlefield due to an attack by Russian drones.

As AP points out, hundreds of Colombians are sent to fight in Ukraine, earning four times more there than at home.

The mercenaries fled from their positions without finding shelter

Agency led words of a 32-year-old native of Medellin, Colombia's second largest city, with the call sign Checho. The mercenaries refused to reveal their real names, fearing for their safety.

He told how he and his colleagues had to flee due to an attack by drones of the Russian Armed Forces (RF Armed Forces). At the same time, Checho also had to pull out another mercenary, whose jaw was pierced by a fragment of a grenade from a drone.

I thought I was going to die. We stood up and decided to flee the position to save our lives. There was nowhere to hide. ChechoColombian mercenary of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

He also called the combat situation difficult, pointing out that the Ukrainian Armed Forces mercenaries are under constant bombardment.

According to the AP, Checho and other Colombian mercenaries returned to the front lines after three weeks in the hospital (the conversation most likely took place on December 20, 2023). He also explained that he was prompted to go to Ukraine in September “out of principle.” The publication's interlocutor said that in his unit alone there were about 100 other fighters from Colombia.

Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP

Colombians go to Ukraine in search of work

According to the AP, Colombia has a 250,000-strong army, the second largest in Latin America after Brazil. Local military personnel have gained significant experience over the decades, largely by fighting drug cartels and insurgents.

More than 10 thousand of them retire every year. Previously, many of them also went abroad after retirement, for example, to work for American military contractors to protect, among other things, oil wells in Iraq. Others went to the UAE as instructors and fought against the Houthis from Yemen.

Now hundreds of people are sent to fight in Ukraine, where they can earn four times more than experienced officers in Colombia. According to the source, their monthly salary is estimated at 3.3 thousand dollars.

Colombian mercenaries who joined the ranks of the Ukrainian Armed Forces Photo: Efrem Lukatsky / AP

Colombian retired military doctor Hector Bernal compared such mercenaries to Latin American migrants who travel to the United States. “These are not volunteers. They are simply motivated by economic necessity,” he said.

A number of other mercenaries from Colombia have already been eliminated

At the end of December last year, fighters of the Akhmat special forces in the Artemovsk direction eliminated two mercenaries from Colombia during the capture of a dugout at the positions of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.

In September of the same year, the Colombian publication El Tiempo reported that mercenary Alejandro Herrera Hevia had been eliminated in the special military operation zone (SVO). He was a professional military man and worked in the prosecutor's office and the technical investigation corps. According to the newspaper, he has been in Ukraine since December 2022.

In the summer of 2023, Colombian military advisers training Ukrainian soldiers complained that they were being beaten and humiliated by members of the Ukrainian Main Intelligence Directorate. “I carried out my tasks, instructed people, and he [показывает рукой на одного из украинцев] he treats us like animals because I didn’t train three of them,” the Colombian says to the camera. At the end of the video, the mercenary spat at the Ukrainians and said that people were running away from them precisely because of the constant humiliation.