Beirut (Al-Ittihad)

French presidential envoy Jean-Yves Le Drian reiterated his call on the Lebanese to unify their position and expedite the completion of the presidential elections.

According to a statement issued by the Presidency of the Council of Ministers, this came during the reception of Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati yesterday with Envoy Le Drian. During the meeting, Le Drian stressed that “his visit to Lebanon aims to reaffirm the position of the Five-Year Committee by calling on the Lebanese to unify their position and accelerate the completion of the presidential elections, and to express readiness to assist them in this framework.”

He said that he “will hold several meetings and meetings aimed at securing Lebanese consensus regarding the current entitlements.”

Le Drian had visited Lebanon 3 previous times, starting on June 21, and met with representatives of all political parties represented in the Lebanese Parliament. He also met with political, religious, and military officials, to contribute to finding a solution to elect a new president of the republic.

French President Emmanuel Macron appointed former Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian as his personal representative, in order to discuss with everyone he can, in Lebanon and abroad, to contribute to getting out of the crisis that Lebanon is suffering from.

Lebanon is suffering from political and economic crises, as the election of a new president has stalled since the end of the term of former President Michel Aoun on October 31 of last year.