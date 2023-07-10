France has banned the sale, possession and transport of fireworks over the July 14 national holiday weekend, following riots sparked by the death of a teenager at the hands of police, the government said on Sunday.

Fireworks were one of the weapons of choice during riots that broke out in France after a police officer shot and killed a 17-year-old boy during a traffic stop on June 27 in Paris, reigniting long-suppressed frustrations. and accusations of systemic racism among French security forces.

“In order to prevent the risk of serious disturbances to public order during the festivities of July 14, the sale, possession, transport and use of pyrotechnic articles and fireworks is prohibited until and including July 15,” says a government decree. published in the Official Gazette on Sunday.

The ban does not affect professionals or municipalities organizing traditional fireworks for Bastille Day celebrations.

Concerned about a possible escalation of the unrest, Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne told Le Parisien newspaper on Saturday that the government would deploy “massive means to protect the French” during the national holiday.

The death at the hands of the police of Nahel M., of Algerian roots, triggered the worst urban violence in France since 2005.

More than 3,700 people have been detained by police in connection with the protests since Nahel’s death, including at least 1,160 minors, according to official figures.

*With AFP; adapted from its original in English