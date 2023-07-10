Conscript service | The servicemen’s evening snack is being renewed – filled baguettes and protein puddings are available

Before the reform, more and more people had started to skip the evening meal.

In garrisons we will start serving a diversified evening snack during July. Before the reform, more and more conscripts had started to skip the evening meal, says Leijona Catering, which is responsible for catering for the conscripts. The survey carried out by the company shows that more and more people had hoped for a more versatile evening snack.

Leijona Catering usually collects customer feedback from conscripts a few times a year.

“We are interested in the conscripts’ ability to cope and function, and the conscripts eagerly joined in developing the evening snack, the leader of the evening snack project”, product developer Anna-Mari Malkamäki tells.

According to Malkamäki, a lot of effort and time had been spent on the survey answers.

So what would you like to eat for dinner?

“Protein is a word that always comes up in our surveys. In addition, baked goods such as buns, berry pies and mocha pieces received mentions,” says Malkamäki.

On the evening snack plate, salty fast foods were also requested, such as pizza and various Tex-Mex dishes.

“We didn’t go to those now”, Malkamäki refers to fast food.

According to him, conscripts will be offered an even healthier and tastier evening snack in accordance with their wishes.

As new different types of bread are brought to the table from time to time, such as baguettes, which can be filled with versatile side dishes, such as meatballs and fresh vegetables. Attention is paid to the versatility of the fruits. Before, there was only one variety available.

Depending on the day, you can also get different spreads between the breads, such as tasty tuna or ham paste. You will also get more of the requested protein.

“We added more curds, jukurts and puddings to the selection. Some of the recipes of the products have been renewed and whey-based protein powder has been added to them to provide additional protein. The chocolate protein pudding has also been really liked,” says Malkamäki.

Familiar and well-known delicacies such as Karelian pies and eggs still remain. Depending on the day, the drinks are coffee, tea, cocoa, milk, juice and water.

Once a week conscripts are properly blessed. Then there will be a so-called “delicious evening meal”, which is something different from normal.

“It’s either a meat pie or a hamburger with fresh toppings,” reveals Malkamäki.

“Then this doesn’t include French fries and dips.”

The last one during the year, Leijona Catering has piloted new evening meals in four garrisons: Vekaranjärvi, Santahamina, Tikkakoski and Tammisaaren Dragsvik.

“The young people tested the evening snack for two weeks, and the answers were 95 percent commendable,” says Malkamäki.

The new evening snack menu will arrive at the barracks in July. The change is underway in all garrisons.

The goal of the evening meal is to offer the conscripts, in addition to versatile food, a shared moment to gather around food, even during their free time in the evenings. The social side of food strengthens both eating habits and the spirit of togetherness, when more and more people can participate in the evening meal, Leijona Catering’s project team says in the release.

Union of conscripts has heard about the conscripts’ new evening snack through the press release. The president of the union Elina Riutta feels that reform will be needed.

“It looks very promising. We constantly receive feedback that the food intake is insufficient. When there are physical exercises, you need a lot of energy to cope,” says Riutta.

He thinks that the consumption of employed young people is so high that it has not met the supply.

About 11,600 recruits started conscript service at the beginning of July, says Puolustusvoimat.

Just under 1,200 conscripts participated in Leijona Catering’s survey last fall.