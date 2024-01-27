France plans to announce further measures this week to support its farmers, who have organized mass protests over issues including rising costs, after initial pledges failed to calm their anger.

The country's farmers closed main roads, as part of demonstrations due to declining income, rising costs and strict European regulations, according to Bloomberg News Agency on Saturday. The protests reflect similar opposition in European countries, including Germany and Poland, and the French Minister of Agriculture, Marc Visnot, said on France Info radio today, Saturday, that he will reveal the measures to vine growers, including those who suffered losses due to “mildew.”

Arnaud Rousseau, head of the FNAEA union, told France 2 television last Wednesday that French farmers want to extend their protests to increase pressure on the government.

Farmers in France have been blocking movement on highways for days, protesting against the decline in wages and European environmental rules and standards, which they describe as getting out of control.

The new French Prime Minister, Gabriel Attal, is holding discussions with various agricultural organizations. French President Emmanuel Macron pledged to find real solutions to farmers' problems.