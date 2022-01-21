Less than three months before the first round of the presidential election (April 10) there are about forty candidates intending to run. Although for some the candidacy is assured, some could abandon the race in a few weeks while others run the risk of having difficulties in obtaining the 500 endorsements from elected public officials, necessary to participate in the race for the Elysee. .
Near Novgorod, a man stabbed a friend and threw the corpse into the street in a carpet
Near Veliky Novgorod, a man stabbed his friend, wrapped the body in a carpet and threw it into the street....
Leave a Reply