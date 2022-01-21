HS Helsinki Kari Suhonen, 81, went for a run and suddenly woke up in an ambulance

“When you are 81, this is not a matter of play. The spirit could have left or remained disabled for the rest of its life, ”says Kari Suhonen, who crashed on a slippery road.

Helsinki Kari Suhonen crashed badly while walking on a slippery road last Sunday in Munkkiniemi.

He hit his head on the ground on Perustie and doesn’t remember anything about it. After the crash, Suhonen woke up in an ambulance on his way to Haartman Hospital, where he was treated and examined overnight.

He suffered two intracranial hemorrhages and a wound to the occiput in the fall.

“There are a couple of stitches in the back of the head as the gravel went through the beanie and made a wound to the head.”

Accident after that, Suhonen heard that he had been frozen to help at the crash site.

“I walked the sandy street without spiked shoes. At one point it was bare, I flew on my back and hit my head down the street, ”he says.

“I only woke up in the ambulance and called from there to my wife, who had already called my cell phone a couple of times before I had come home for a walk.”

Suhonen says he was taken to the emergency department of Haartman Hospital for one night.

“Yes, I raise my hat to the staff that they can handle the hustle and bustle, it was so restless there,” Suhonen praises the staff of the outpatient clinic for their good care in the crowded hospital.

Descriptions and studies after that, Suhonen got home the next day.

However, he could not walk when he felt so strange. Suhonen was ordered to be disabled, and a taxi driver, a neighbor, and his wife helped him inside to the third floor.

Suhonen says that he has borrowed a rollator at home, but has not needed it. She is so good that she has already moved home gently without a stick.

“There is a horrible dizziness even now, the world is spinning so far away that huhhuh!”

“ “When you are 81, this is not a matter of play. The spirit could have left or remained disabled for the rest of his life. ”

Suhonen saysthat it is important for him to reach out to the people who helped him and get to thank them. That’s why he posted an announcement in the Munkkivuori Facebook group looking for his rescuers.

“When you are 81, this is not a matter of play. The spirit could have left or remained disabled for the rest of his life. ”

After his announcement, he received a picture of the accident, showing Suhonen’s Helpers.

“He didn’t publish it anywhere at first, but asked if I wanted it and sent it to me,” Suhonen praises the photographer who took the dog outdoors near the crash site for his tact and help.

“I am extremely grateful that there is such a spirit here that there is an outfit to take care of right away. This helper called the ambulance and took good care of me in it until the ambulance came. Others stopped there. ”

In the social Thanks to a picture published in the media, Suhonen found his helper and got to thank him Teemu Kutvosta today in person on the phone.

Kutvonen says that while walking with his son, he noticed a man on the ground. “I immediately noticed a blow to the head,” he says.

Kutvonen called the emergency room and talked about Suho all the time. Because the ground was wet, he sometimes tried to get the man to sit down, but due to Suhonen’s dizziness, it was impossible.

Suhonen hopes to be able to meet Kutvonen face to face one day. This wish will come true.

“Let’s call today and go have a coffee when Kari’s condition allows,” says Kutvonen.