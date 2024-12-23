The municipality of Letur, located in the Sierra del Segura (Albacete), is experiencing the rebirth of life in its streets this Christmas, after the devastating DANA that claimed the lives of six of his neighbors and that caused great destruction to houses and infrastructure. The birth of Fran, the first baby after the tragedyhas renewed hopes for the future of the 900 inhabitants of the town, symbolizing the beginning of a new stage.

“Fran has filled us with joy in such difficult timesnot only to us as parents, but to all the neighbors of Letur. It is proof that life goes on and hope can be reborn,” said the little boy’s mother.

To extend this message of hope to all those affected by DANA, this Monday the #LeturRenace campaign was announced, which includes a film that presents Fran, who is taken for a walk by his father among the ruins of the area most affected by the flood, as a promise for the future in the face of adversity.

#LeturRenace is an initiative of the Cantero de Letur Foundation to help the mental and material recovery of its people. As one of the first actions, it has promoted this solidarity film created by the Sra. Rushmore agency and with the voice of Rozalén, who tells a true story and sends a message of strength and improvement for Letur and for all places that have faced similar tragedies.

An initiative full of hope and encouragement

In the video you hear a beautiful lullaby performed by Rozalénthe same one that his mother sang to him in his childhood in the family home in Letur. This initiative has been possible thanks to the altruistic and voluntary collaboration of Fran’s family, the Cantero de Letur Foundation, the Sra. Rushmore agency and Rozalén, who has once again shown her commitment to her people.





“Almost two months after the flood, during these Christmas holidays, It is important to share a message of hope and encouragement. DANA has hit us very hard, but we are convinced that we will be reborn. As Fran’s emotional story shows, life makes its way and there are always reasons to move forward,” said Pablo Cuervo-Arango, director of the Cantero de Letur Foundation.

For the mayor of the municipality, Sergio Marín, “these days, in addition to the necessary material reconstruction, it is essential to take care of the emotional aspect.” “We are showing that we are capable of getting up and we also do it thinking about the next generations. Without a doubt, the arrival of the first baby after DANA in our town is a great joy and a reason for hope,” he says.

A before and after in Letur

It was last October 29 when six people lost their lives in this municipality of Castilla-La Macha after the passage of DANA, which destroyed at least 13 homes, while 22 were damaged and more than 30 were affected.

Since then, Letur is carrying out its reconstruction with solidarity of strong neighborhood ties. Recently, the electricity and water supply has been recovered in the historic center area, especially damaged by the flood, which has also allowed the church bells to ring again.





In statements reported by Europa Press, the mayor of Letur, Sergio Marín, in line with this campaign, has assured that the town “is going to re-emerge”, a premise that is based on the fact that the “solidarity and generosity” that everyone has shown “from minute one.”

After remembering how from the first moment everyone got to work, he is sure that Letur “is going to be better in the future.” “We are delighted with all the hands and all the messages received from many people. At no time have I felt alone“, he stated.

The campaign wants to help Letur

The Cantero de Letur Foundation, with Pablo Cuervo at the helm, has been from the first moment as icon and emblem of the municipality lending a shouldersomething that it has done since the first phase of containment and in which it has not stopped persisting now that the time for reconstruction has arrived.

Pablo Cuervo himself has explained the #LeturRenace campaign, with which the entity wants to “help in the best way possible”and one of these first actions is this video that wants to “transmit hope.” “We want to convey that you can move forward, and it is based on a true story, that of the first baby that was born in Letur after the tragedy,” he says.





A true metaphor that “Letur is going to be reborn” and that comes from the hand of one of its most illustrious countrywomen, Rozalén, “who has been involved in the recovery from the first moment.” The singer collaborate by lending your voice and singing a lullaby“the same one that his mother sang to him”, a “very emotional song that will transmit a lot of emotion.” Cuervo has extended his gratitude to the advertising agency Señora Rushemore, which has provided its work “in a totally supportive manner.”

The moment of reconstruction

The local priest, Ignacio Requena, supports this campaign and assures that “the time has come for reconstruction.” To get it, has asked for the union of all the people and “see everything positive around you.” “Out of all the disasters and all the bad, something good must be brought out,” he asserts.

Elena Navarro, one of the neighbors affected after the passage of DANA, has expressed on her side that Letur will “heal” and will do so “with more strength.” “We will return to being what we have always been, a beautiful town, a welcoming town, a town where all the people who come fall in love.”