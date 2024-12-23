He barely has any history as a player, simply a young man on loan from Lazio who begins his career in the Italian Serie B, at Juve Stabia, but Romano Floriani Mussolini is marked by his lineage and his surname. The winger is the great-grandson of former Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his first goal as a professional has awakened several nostalgic, not to say fascist, fans.

The young defender, 21 years old, scored the only goal of the match and therefore his team’s victory against Cesena. The local players gathered in one of the corners to celebrate the goal, while a large part of the fans present in the stands chose to pay tribute to the fascist dictator by taking advantage of his great-grandson’s achievement.

The public address system repeated the name of the defender, Romano, and the fans were in charge of chanting the surname, Mussolini, while raising their right arm between 120º and 140º as established by the Fascist canons to perform the Roman salute, used especially by dictators. fascists and also Nazis, both first cousins, who threatened Europe in the mid-20th century, among them Adolf Hitler, Francisco Franco and also the Italian Duce.

Benito Mussolini, an ally of the Third Reich in the war and the cause of the death of some 600,000 Italians in a war conflict that was dramatic for the country, was executed by a partisan at the end of the Second World War and his body was hung upside down and exhibited in Piazza Loreto in Milan. Far from denying his past, Romano Floriani Mussolini has opted for his second surname, that of the former dictator, to make himself known as a footballer, and not that of Floriani, as he told the Gazzetta.

The young footballer, 21 years old, plays as a full-back and is on loan from Lazio

The defender, owned by Lazio, a club that has also been the protagonist of fascist controversies, was already a source of controversy when he was called up for the first time with the Roman team. Whether with the team from the capital or perhaps with Juve Stabia, fourth in the Italian Second Division and in the fight for promotion, Mussolini’s name could once again be common in Italy if the young player manages to settle in the future. Serie A.