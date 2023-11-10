vor a few days ago, the US satire show “Saturday Night Live” dedicated a sketch to Fran Drescher and the strike of American actors. In it, jokes like “Let me explain it in a way that even a drunken little child can understand” alluded to Drescher’s ability to break down the complex issues of the negotiations between the major film studios and the actors’ union SAG-AFTRA in an understandable way, for example when it was about the use of artificial intelligence or streaming revenue. And with a positive dig (“Annoying? That’s what a lot of people have called me this year.”) they paid tribute to her tireless commitment as SAG-AFTRA President. The actress has held this position since 2021. The fact that she is called “annoying” also has to do with her most famous role.

Born in 1957 in the poor New York borough of Queens into a Romanian-Jewish family, she initially trained as a beautician before she and her husband, Peter Marc Jacobson, began designing the concept for the television series “The Nanny,” which ran from 1993 to 1999 was broadcast and is still running in reruns today on numerous channels around the world. Based on his own biography, Drescher plays a young Jewish woman from Queens who takes a job as a nanny for a rich, widowed British Broadway producer and turns his life upside down from then on. The series owes its success to the comic potential of the meeting of two worlds, i.e. to the character of the chubby, loud lower-class woman Fran Fine with her shrill laugh, who doesn’t want to play by the rules of etiquette of the upper class. Drescher had written the role of screenwriter specifically for herself. On top of that, she also acted as a producer – not many women had achieved that in the film business up to that point.

Turn negative things into positive ones

“My whole life is about turning negative things into positive ones,” Drescher wrote in her autobiography. In it she also tells how she was raped during an armed robbery in her apartment in 1985 while her husband was tied up and watched. She has published another book about another stroke of fate, her cancer and its successful treatment.

This woman is used to fighting, no matter what area of ​​life. She also won the most recent one: The film studios agreed this week to increase actors’ salaries by at least seven percent, to give them a share in streaming revenue and to increase subsidies for health and pension insurance.